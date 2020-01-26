COLUMBIA -- Brett Kerry was always used to pitching.
From summer ball to fall practice to in-season, there haven’t been many moments in his life when he couldn’t play baseball.
So when he was sidelined recovering from an oblique injury, it was quite the adjustment for the freshman All-American.
“Torture,” as he described sitting out. “Absolute torture knowing every day and watching everybody get to throw their bullpens and face other hitters. You just have to take it for what it is and do the best you can with what you have.”
Kerry took the fall slow after straining a muscle, biding his time until he could uncork again once spring practice started.
Now that day is here.
He didn’t play any summer ball, spending some time in Columbia getting stronger. He said his body feels 100%.
“I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I feel stronger, I feel more athletic on the mound and I just feel a lot more comfortable with my pitches,” he said. “It’s definitely the best I’ve ever felt.”
There’s no question Kerry will be an integral part of the Gamecock pitching staff this season coming off a stellar freshman season, but now it’s about how his piece fits into the bigger puzzle.
Kerry has a chance to do a lot of different things, but it seems the two most likely options are to be used as a weekend starter or a back-of-the-bullpen pitcher.
He’s entering the spring with the mentality of winning one of the two starting spots up for grabs but will be happy with helping the team.
“They said they’ll give me a shot at starter,” he said. “They put it on my plate that if I pitch and do what I can, we’ll see where I’m at. They haven’t told me or guaranteed anything. They don’t do that. It’s however you play, they decide from there.”
Last year, after a rough fall, Kerry stepped up as arguably the best pitcher on the Gamecocks’ staff, doing a little bit of everything.
He finished tied for the team lead with four wins, led the team in saves with seven and threw the third-most innings behind Reid Morgan and Cam Tringali.
His 2.62 ERA was the best on the team among players with at least two innings pitched (Ridge Chapman didn’t allow a run in 1.2 innings last season).
It was enough to earn him multiple freshman all-American honors and a nod on the SEC’s All-Freshman team, and now he’s hoping to build on it and get even better.
“It was a blast. Obviously I would have loved to start every single game because I feel like that’s what I can do best,” he said. “Getting to relieve and knowing I’m helping the team do what’s best is the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.