CAROLINA BASEBALL: Florida in town for SEC series

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team will play its first SEC series inside Founders Park this weekend when the Gamecocks host No. 5 Florida.

The series begins on Friday at 7 p.m., continues Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. and concludes Sunday afternoon at noon. Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Sunday's game televised on SEC Network.

Carolina is coming off an 8-3 win over The Citadel on Tuesday night as Will Sanders struck out a career-high 10 batters, Jeff Heinrich drove in three runs and Wes Clarke belted his 11th home run of the year.

Probable pitchers

Friday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-1, 2.15 ERA, 10 BB, 39 SO vs. Florida Tommy Mace (Jr., RHP) 4-0, 2.10 ERA, 4 BB, 42 SO

Saturday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 1-2, 3.52 ERA, 16 BB, 38 SO vs. Florida Jack Leftwich (Jr., RHP) 4-0, 1.71 ERA, 9 BB, 29 SO

Sunday: South Carolina TBA vs. Florida Hunter Barco (Fr., LHP) 3-1, 5.26 ERA, 6 BB, 38 SO

Scouting Florida

The Gators are coming off a three-game sweep of Texas A&M to open the SEC schedule. Florida did not have a midweek contest before facing the Gamecocks this weekend. Jacob Young leads the SEC with 32 hits while Nathan Hickey has a .347 batting average. On the mound, Tommy Mace is 4-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He struck out 10 Aggies in the win last Thursday night.

