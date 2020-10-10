Cantlay, Laird share lead going into final shootout in Vegas

Matthew Wolff got it started early. After making the cut with one shot to spare, Wolff had three eagles in a five-hole stretch and had to settle for pars on his final two holes for a 61.

Making three eagles at Summerlin is not unusual with a few short par 4s and all the par 5s easily reachable. Wolff, however, holed out on No. 11 from 116 yards. He drove the green on the 301-yard 15th hole to 15 feet and holed an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th.

He never really considered 59 because he was only 2 under on the front. He played the back in 8-under 28.

"If you only shoot 2 under on the front you feel like you never have a chance to shoot 59," he said.

Wolff posted his 18-under 195 right as the last group was starting the third round, and it held until Laird was the first to get to 19 under with a birdie on the 13th.

Wyndham Clark (65), Brian Harman (67) and Austin Cool (67) also were at 195.

Na had a 64 and was three shots behind along with Will Zalatoris, who has a chance to earn special temporary membership with a strong finish Sunday. He already is leading the Korn Ferry Tour points list.