Touched By Love Ministry will hold its Annual Cancer Prayer and Victory Walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in the Eutawville Community Park, Porcher Ave. The public is invited.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but the group seeks to draw attention to all types of cancers.

Cancer does not discriminate. We are asking all residents of Eutawville and surrounding area to please come and join us on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and let us walk around the park in Victory giving God the Praise for our survivors and those that are battling this disease called cancer.

We know early detection helps save lives, so let us do our part. Let us come together in Prayer, Unity, Love, and let us make this a great event.

There will be someone to encourage us, as well as giveaways. Please tell your friends, family, and loved ones to come join us on Saturday, October 7, at 9:00 am.

There is no cost for the event; however, we do accept donations. Touched by Love Ministry always gives monetary gifts to individuals who may be taking treatments at the time of the event to help with fuel to get to their appointments.