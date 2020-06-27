Canceled attendance causing distress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: This summer we have been invited to four weddings. Of the four events, three have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are in the high-risk category with our age and underlying health conditions. The one remaining scheduled wedding would require us to travel by car to another state, which would mean stopping for gas, taking restroom breaks at gas stations and staying overnight at a hotel. We would love to attend the wedding, but we had to cordially decline, as it wasn't worth the risk.

Well, now we are getting messages from the relatives on how their feelings are hurt, that we really should be attending and that they are taking it personally. The decision we made was strictly due to the pandemic, our health and safety, and there was nothing personal about the decision.

This is dividing our family greatly. Any advice would be appreciated. -- Divided Family

Dear Annie: The cynic in me wonders if they might be trying to guilt a gift out of you. I think what's more likely, though, is that you're not the only ones who have declined to attend due to the pandemic. They might have booked a huge venue and now are footing an equally huge bill.