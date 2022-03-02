Can you spot the second chance?

Laura Schlessinger, who hosts "The Dr. Laura Program" on the radio, said, "Children are our second chance to have a great parent-child relationship."

That's true, but I wonder how many parents analyze their childhood before planning how they will bring up their children.

At the bridge table, you sometimes have two chances to make your contract, but if one is obvious and the other obscure, it can be easy to fail if the first chance does not pan out.

In today's deal, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads the heart ace and continues with the heart queen, East playing high-low to show a doubleton?

In the auction, North's double was negative, showing exactly four spades and 6 or more points. South bid what he hoped he could make.

West might have led the heart queen, but it was reasonable to begin with the ace, given that he had the club ace as an entry card.

When I use this deal in a class, most declarers win with their heart king and immediately play two rounds of diamonds. When West discards a club, declarer then stops to think, but it is too late.

Yes, it is unlucky that the diamonds are 5-1, a priori only a 14.5% probability. But declarer had two ways to nine tricks. Not just one heart, five diamonds and three spades, but also four spades, one heart and four diamonds. Before touching diamonds, South should cash his two top spades. When the jack drops, he takes the spade 10 and only then turns to the diamonds.

