Can you spot how to succeed?

Beck, a musician, singer-songwriter and record producer, said, "I just go in the studio and write on the spot and see what comes out."

A bridge player goes to the table, pays careful attention to important spot cards and watches the tricks roll in. But sometimes it does require some imagination.

On today's deal, what happened in four spades after West led his singleton diamond?

Note South's jump to four spades. When partner makes a takeout double and you have positive values, jump (or cue-bid the opponent's suit with a really good hand). Remember, a simple bid promises 0 points.

When an opponent opens with a preempt and leads a different suit, that is a singleton. So, if declarer immediately plays a trump, East will take the trick and give his partner a diamond ruff. West will exit with a club and wait for two heart tricks -- down one. Is there a chance for South to survive?

Declarer must remove West's free exit card. South cashes his club king, leads a club to the ace and ruffs dummy's last club in his hand. Then he plays a trump to East's ace. If East gives his partner a ruff, West is endplayed, forced to open hearts and donate South a trick with his king.

Instead, East must lead the heart queen (or heart nine). If South plays low, East then gives his partner the diamond ruff. So South covers the queen with his king. West wins and must hope that he can get his partner back on lead. West returns a low heart, hoping partner has the nine (or queen) -- success!

