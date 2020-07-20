Can you picture the winning layout?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Robert L. Schwartz, an author, wrote, "The entrepreneur is essentially a visualizer and an actualizer. He can visualize something, and when he visualizes it, he sees exactly how to make it happen."

How should an entrepreneur sitting South visualize the play in four hearts after West leads the diamond king to dummy's ace?

The North hand is tough to evaluate because it comes down to the usefulness of the spade queen. If it is of no value -- South has a singleton spade, say -- then his hand is worth only a two-heart raise. But when the queen is helpful, the hand is worth a game-invitational limit raise. South has a borderline raise to game.

There seem to be four unavoidable losers: two hearts, one diamond (given the annoying lead) and one club. Some players would cross to hand with a spade and lead the heart queen from hand, hoping that West has king-doubleton and nervously rises with his honor. But West will surely realize that if declarer had the heart ace, he would have taken the finesse.

There is one chance to make the contract without a misdefense. South must hope that the spades are 3-3 and either opponent has a singleton trump honor.

Declarer plays a spade to his ace, cashes the spade king and overtakes the jack with dummy's queen. When no one ruffs, South plays dummy's last spade and discards his diamond loser. If the trumps are as declarer visualized, a defender ruffs the 13th spade, but at the cost of a trump trick.

