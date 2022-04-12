Can you misguess and still succeed?

On some deals, you are faced with a guess in a suit. Sometimes you will just have to hope that you get it right, but more often your play will be influenced by other factors. Today's deal is an example.

After North made a limit raise in spades, showing at least four trumps and about 11 support points, East might have risked a takeout double. However, he let the prevailing vulnerability dissuade him.

West led the heart jack. East took two tricks in the suit before shifting to a diamond.

Declarer won with his diamond ace and played a spade to the king. East's discard was a shock. Now South played a spade to his ace, followed by a finesse of the club queen. However, it lost to the king: down one. South spent some time grumbling about his bad luck when he should have been apologizing for his poor play.

The contract should be made even if the spades are 3-0 (which they will be almost a quarter of the time) and East holds the club king.

The correct play at trick four is the spade ace. If East discards, declarer has no trump loser and can try the club finesse for an overtrick. But suppose West discards. Now declarer plays a spade to the king, ruffs dummy's last heart in his hand and cashes his two remaining diamond tricks. Finally, he exits with a spade. This endplays East, who must either lead a club into dummy's ace-queen or play a red-suit card, which allows declarer to ruff in his hand and sluff dummy's club queen.

