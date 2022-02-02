Can you catch a black herring?

There are some contracts that would be much easier to make if you didn't hold a particular card to distract you. Cover the East-West hands in today's diagram. How should South play in four hearts after West leads a spade and East puts up the queen?

The auction was straightforward. North raised the five-card-major opening bid, and South jumped to game with all of his extra values.

The original declarer won the first trick with the spade ace, crossed to dummy with a trump and took the club finesse. However, West won with the king, led a spade to his partner's king and carefully played the spade six under East's spade 10. Now East shifted to the diamond jack, covered by the queen, king and ace. Declarer led a club to his ace, played a heart to the jack and ruffed a club. But the clubs didn't break 3-3, so South had to lose a diamond trick and concede down one.

The red -- or black -- herring was the club queen. After leading a trump to the dummy at trick two and discovering that they weren't breaking 4-0, South should have led a club to the ace, then followed with the club queen. Here, West wins with the king and leads a spade, East taking two spade tricks and switching to the diamond jack. But declarer wins in the dummy, ruffs a club high, returns to dummy with a trump and ruffs another club. Finally, South leads a heart to dummy's king and discards his diamond loser on the established club seven.

If South had been dealt a low club instead of the queen, he surely would have made his contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0