Can you afford to take a peek?

In bridge, they say that one peek is worth two finesses. But can you always afford to take that peek? Look at the West hand in today's diagram. You are on lead against three no-trump after the given auction. What do you lead?

After the opponents have bid two suits at the one-level, fourth hand is said to be in the sandwich position. You and your partner need to agree on meanings for double, one no-trump, two of either of their suits and two no-trump.

Let's dispose of the easy one first. Double shows exactly four cards in an unbid major and four or more cards in an unbid minor.

Nowadays, most experts treat two of all four suits as natural. One no-trump is also natural, showing 16-18 or even 19 high-card points. A jump to two no-trump is unusual, promising at least 5-5 in the unbid suits.

In a head-to-head match, one West could not resist taking a peek at the dummy. He led the spade ace and shifted to the club nine, but it was no use; partner was out of spades. Declarer took 10 tricks: five hearts, four diamonds and one club.

The other West, nervous that his partner would have only one spade, led the club nine (top of nothing). East won with her ace and shifted to her spade, giving the defenders the first five tricks.

