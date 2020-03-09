Can west get back on lead?

In many deals, either the declarer does the right thing and makes his contract, or he doesn't and he doesn't! But there are some deals that give both sides a chance for good play. Today's is an example that occurred in a three-table pairs event.

Every West led the spade queen against three no-trump. Each East made the textbook play of overtaking with the king. After the Souths ducked, back came East's second spade.

At the first table, South ducked again. West overtook with the spade 10, then returned the spade eight, his middle spade. Oblivious, East discarded a low club. Needing East to hold the diamond king, declarer played a club to dummy's 10, then he led a low diamond. East went in with the king; a moment later, declarer claimed his contract.

At the second table, when West overtook and returned the spade eight, East got the suit-preference message. He made a spectacular play, discarding the diamond king. Now South could do no better than take his eight top tricks.

At the third table, South correctly won trick two with his spade ace. He crossed to dummy with a club and led a low diamond, but East smoothly played the nine -- second hand low! Declarer won with his queen, then led a low diamond.

If West had played the 10, declarer would have known to duck in the dummy. But West did well, putting up the jack. Now South had a guess. Playing East for three diamonds, declarer won with dummy's ace and led a third round. West cashed out for down one.

