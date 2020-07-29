Call me by my name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My daughter, "Connie," left home when she was at 17 to join the army. I was going through a separation, and then divorce, from her father. Before leaving, she was very unruly and hard to handle. So her father and I decided to sign her up for the army since she was underage. I still had a 16-year-old son at home to raise as well.

This is the issue: Because of what I was dealing with (separation/divorce), I told her that, due to her behavior, signing her up for the military was all I felt I could do. I also mentioned to her that her behavior was the cause of my marriage falling apart. Her father was having an affair and didn't want her around.

Now, she has returned home with her husband and two beautiful teens. She has been verbally abusive to both kids, telling them at times she will kick them out if they misbehave. I know this stems from what I did to her. Nevertheless, I have apologized for sending her off to the military and accusing her of tearing my marriage apart, but I couldn't handle her or the marital upheaval I was going through at that time. -- Regretful