Calcium supplement AlgaeCal can increase bone density

After a column about osteoporosis, we heard from a reader dealing with the condition.

After a column about osteoporosis, we heard from a reader dealing with the condition. "I was diagnosed three years ago and tried several medications," she wrote. "They all had side effects, though, especially on the bowels. What about AlgaeCal?"

The product you're asking about is a plant-based calcium supplement enhanced with vitamins and minerals. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition in 2016 found that some people using the product did see an increase in bone density and that the product wasn't associated with adverse health effects. We encourage you to discuss this option with your health care provider, and also to explore nonbisphosphonate treatments, which are delivered via injection or infusion.

Meanwhile, exercise is an important component of bone health, and we're glad to know you've made it part of your daily routine. In addition to aerobic activities, be sure to include resistance and weight-bearing exercises as well.