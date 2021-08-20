C d'Arnaud extends contract, returning to Braves in 2022

"He wanted to be here and we wanted him to stay," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "It's a really good fit."

D'Arnaud needed surgery on his left thumb after sustaining a torn ligament while making a tag in a May 1 game against Toronto.

While d'Arnaud was out, the Braves went through five catchers without much success. William Contreras got the first shot filling in for d'Arnaud, but the 23-year-old struggled during an extended stint as the starter.

Contreras was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett even before d'Arnaud had recovered from his injury, leaving the position in the hands of revolving door of journeymen that included Stephen Vogt and since-released Kevan Smith.

Anthopoulos said the signing of d'Arnaud for possibly two more years gives prospects such as Contreras and Shea Langeliers — the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 and currently at Double-A Mississippi — a chance to develop without being rushed to the big leagues.