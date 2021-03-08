Buy a policy to save a slam

At the bridge table, many players don't take out insurance. They assume everything will be for the best in the best of all possible worlds. And when they get lucky, they don't learn the errors of their ways -- unless the dummy or a kibitzer cannot keep quiet! How should declarer plan the play in today's contract of six no-trump? West leads a top-of-nothing spade nine.

Leading against a slam is difficult. You are tempted to falsecard to try to fool declarer, but if your partner is the one taken in, it will not be good for partnership confidence.

With eight tricks outside clubs, many players would win the first trick in the dummy and call for the club jack. Anytime the clubs are 3-2 or 4-1, or East has all five, there is no damage done, four (or five) club tricks being raked in. However, what happens when West has all five clubs? Suddenly the contract has died.

However, South can take out insurance to allow for any club break. He should win the first trick in hand and lead a low club toward the dummy. At the worst, this costs an overtrick when East has Q-x, Q-x-x or Q-7-6-4 of clubs. With the actual distribution, if West wins with his club queen, four club tricks are established. So let's assume West plays low. After winning with dummy's club 10, declarer plays a heart to his hand and leads another club toward dummy, assuring 12 tricks.

Taking a safety play is a good insurance policy.

