Busy February

The T&D news team has been busy.

"Stepping up to the challenge" is the story of Shawn Kiser dealing with the loss of her husband -- and her leg -- in a boating crash in September 2019. https://thetandd.com/news/local/did-you-see-orangeburg-native-talks-about-lost-leg-loss/article_2b14dc91-9977-5211-a76a-9600c0080a3e.html

"A welcoming space" is a look a the newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. https://thetandd.com/news/local/did-you-see-orangeburg-county-fine-arts-center-open-after/article_27631156-1734-5e97-82c0-0915d0603907.html

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"County courthouse renovations planned" is a report on plans to improve the entrance and make other fixes at Orangeburg County Courthouse. https://thetandd.com/news/local/orangeburg-county-courthouse-renovations-planned/article_0a5950b3-6429-5846-a092-a859b5b39d50.html

"Police investigate graffiti as hate crime" is the story of a downtown business being painted with racist symbols. https://thetandd.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/did-you-see-downtown-orangeburg-business-painted-with-racist-symbols/article_e6ef25fe-5d8c-5468-8a8d-5f142e831892.html

As a member, you have unlimited access to these and many other stories around the clock. Membership keeps you in touch with your community.