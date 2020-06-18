Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get ill

"It's hard for me to believe people don't understand the danger of going out in public and interacting. But when somebody gets sick, I'm sure they're going to claim the business didn't protect them the way they should have. By having a waiver, the business will better withstand the lawsuit," Wolohan said.

In 45 states and the District of Columbia, courts will generally enforce voluntary waivers, according to "Law for Recreation and Sport Managers," a book Wolohan co-wrote with Doyice Cotten. Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Virginia and Wisconsin offer consumers the best chance to challenge liability waivers.

But Baran says a lot depends on how state contract laws have been interpreted by the courts. Many states, he said, have laws on the books saying that businesses have a general duty to maintain healthy and safe working conditions. In some instances, however, courts have determined that employees can sign away those rights, he said.

"This is a new situation," Baran said of the liability forms related to the coronavirus. "It's hard to know how state courts would view such waivers."