COLUMBIA – ZEB Metals, as part of a newly established joint venture with Glencore, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Berkeley County. The company’s new operations will create 28 new jobs.

Founded in 2021, ZEB Metals is a buyer and trader of non-ferrous scrap, as well as a recycler of metals other than iron and steel. The company processes metals through shredding, melting, screening and sorting materials while providing full-service metal recycling including industrial clean-up and off-site demolition.

Glencore, a Swiss-based commodities trader and one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies, will partner with ZEB Metals to expand its current aluminum portfolio. The joint venture will allow for the development of a new line of recycled products to support the companies’ regional customer base.

Relocating operations from Kentucky to a facility near Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, ZEB Metals’ new facility will process dross and other types of secondary aluminum scrap that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. This is the first secondary re-melt facility of its kind in the Southeast region of the United States.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with site preparation and building construction.