XIFIN establishing operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA – XIFIN, a national leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) for diagnostic providers, today announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s new East Coast location will create more than 150 new jobs over the next two years.

With over 20 years of experience helping diagnostic providers manage business and optimize revenue cycle through the company’s cloud-based RCM and laboratory information systems, XIFIN offers clients access to the information and tools needed to optimize financial visibility and operations, including understanding business trends, ensuring maximum reimbursement and improving cash flow.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, the new Berkeley County location will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, especially as diagnostic providers continue to face challenges from the pandemic, and technology support has proven crucial to meet rising volumes and maximize reimbursement.

The new XIFIN facility, located at 100 Benefitfocus Way in Charleston, is slated to open in August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the XIFIN team should visit the company’s careers webpage to learn more and apply for positions.

