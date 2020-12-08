Vikor Scientific expanding in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – Vikor Scientific, LLC, a molecular diagnostics company, announced Tuesday plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $1 million investment will create 148 new jobs.

“Vikor Scientific, LLC’s expansion and the 148 new jobs it will create will have a huge impact in Charleston County and across the state," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "We couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership and watch them succeed here for years to come."

Founded in 2018, Vikor Scientific, LLC specializes in antibiotic stewardship and tangible solutions for the practice of value-based medicine in the treatment of infectious disease. The company provides clinicians with advanced molecular methodology for pathogen detection, quantification and resistance gene identification.

“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again," said Vikor Scientific Co-Founder Shea Harrelson. "This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season."