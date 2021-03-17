Tyson returns to Richland County, will create 330 jobs

COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, today announced plans to reestablish operations in Richland County. The company’s total investment of $55 million over the next three to five years will create 330 jobs, including 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, said Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team, Nate Hodne. "Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.”

Located at 1970 Bluff Road in Columbia, Tyson plans to transform the facility into a meat portioning and packing operation. The company will initially invest $42 million, and over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment, with a total investment of $55 million. The new operations will employ 330 people, more than double the number of team members who previously worked at the facility.