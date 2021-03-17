 Skip to main content
Tyson returns to Richland County, will create 330 jobs
COLUMBIA — Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, today announced plans to reestablish operations in Richland County. The company’s total investment of $55 million over the next three to five years will create 330 jobs, including 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, said Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager, Portioned Protein Innovation Team, Nate Hodne. "Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.”

Located at 1970 Bluff Road in Columbia, Tyson plans to transform the facility into a meat portioning and packing operation. The company will initially invest $42 million, and over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment, with a total investment of $55 million. The new operations will employ 330 people, more than double the number of team members who previously worked at the facility.

“Tyson Foods, Inc.’s reinvestment in the Columbia plant highlights South Carolina’s strategic and geographic importance to agribusiness, said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. "As we continue to grow the agribusiness industry in the Palmetto State, we’re happy to have Tyson as our partner.”

Operations are expected to begin in May 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Tyson Foods, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website for more information.

