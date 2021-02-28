TRIBUTE: 'Statesman' out front on health care

Doug Bryant, Carolyn Emmanuel-McClain and Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard, all former CEOs of the FHC, expressed their appreciation for Matthews' support of community health care centers, particularly the FHC.

"Over the last years alone, community health centers across the state served over 350,000 people. Sen. Matthews has been a leader in helping us to get over $20 million to provide care to the underserved and the underinsured citizens in the state," Bryant said, noting that more than 25 percent of individuals who visit the FHC for care are uninsured.

"He has also helped us get $10 million worth of capital money into the budget. Places like Springfield, Neeses and Cross have to have somewhere for people to come to for service," Bryant said.

Emmanuel-McClain said, "He has dedicated his entire life to giving service to others. While Sen. Matthews was not at the health center physically working, he was instrumental in making sure that center was protected, it was in good hands and stayed afloat the way it should be."

Hilliard, who served as Matthews' campaign manager in 1974, said, "This man has poured his heart out for us. ... We just want to let him know that we appreciate him for it. ... I want you to pray for him this coming year because they're gonna have a tough time up there in that place called Columbia."

Dr. Vicki Young, chief operating officer of the state Primary Health Care Association, was among those who presented Matthews with tokens of appreciation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0