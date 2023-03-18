CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Travel bookings for 2023 are off to a very strong start and that is reflected in a new survey from AAA.

According to the Auto Club Group, 86% of South Carolinians plan to travel this year. That’s significantly higher than the 59% in 2022.

AAA is also citing a big jump in travel during spring break. According to the report, 38% of South Carolinians are planning a spring break vacation. That’s up from 23% last year.

“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions.”

Beach vacations are the most popular for spring break, according to AAA’s survey. Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks and cruise ports.

Hawaii is another spring break favorite, with six unique islands and stunning scenery. AAA tour partner Pleasant Holidays says bookings for Hawaiian hotels and cruises are popular this year, as many travelers are opting for warm weather beach destinations.

Cruising is making a big splash this year. Ships leaving from Charleston, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa – heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America – top the list of AAA cruise bookings for Spring Break. Cruises sailing to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe, and the Persian Gulf have also seen a spike in popularity.

Spring break ideas

Only 19% of South Carolinians say they haven’t decided yet if they will travel for spring break, according to AAA’s survey. It’s not too late to make plans, but travelers may need to think outside the box. AAA recommends cities in colder climates where hotel rates are lower this time of year. If traveling with kids, look for hotels with indoor swimming pools. Research destinations that are within driving distance and offer free museums or outdoor attractions. AAA travel agents can help brainstorm other ideas and AAA members enjoy discounts on hotels, car rentals, and attractions.