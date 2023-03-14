COLUMBIA – Tin Thanh Group Americas, a tire manufacturer, on Tuesday announced plans to establish its first United States operations in Allendale County. The company’s $68 million investment will create 1,031 new jobs.

Located at Walker Road in Fairfax, Tin Thanh Group Americas will build a new facility in Allendale County. Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program.

“Tin Thanh Group Americas is excited to make South Carolina home for its first location outside Vietnam and is proud to be South Carolina’s first Vietnamese company," said Tin Thanh Group Americas Chief Executive Officer Tran Dinh Quyen. "With the assistance of the Department of Commerce, the SouthernCarolina Alliance and the officials at Allendale County, and the assistance of readySC, the decision was clear compared with the other locations that sought our project in the Southeast. Tin Thanh Group Americas looks forward to a long-lasting, fruitful and cooperative relationship with all of South Carolina.”

Supplying energy from reusable sources, Tin Thanh Group Americas will provide operations in recycled energy, closed industry-agriculture, recycled waste and tire leasing while serving the environment, energy, high-tech agriculture and technology markets. With a focus on sustainability, the company is committed to implementing sustainable practices to lower the carbon-emission level and provide a cleaner environment.

“This announcement once again shows the world has taken notice of the many benefits of doing business in South Carolina," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "This major $68 million investment and 1,031 new jobs will be transformative for Allendale. We proudly welcome our first Vietnamese Company, Tin Thanh Group Americas, to the state and look forward to creating a long-standing partnership.”

Operations are expected to be online by September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Tin Thanh Group Americas team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $1 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

Distribution center coming to Lexington

COLUMBIA – Mattress Warehouse, a leading mattress company, today announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Lexington County. The company will create 108 new jobs.

Mattress Warehouse is an American retailer that sells mattresses across the nation. For more than 30 years, Mattress Warehouse has sold quality sleep products at an affordable price, providing a positive sleep experience to its customers. Mattress Warehouse offers a large selection of quality name brand bedding including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper and more. In addition to mattresses, the company sells pillows, adjustable bases, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, platform beds and other sleep accessories. Mattress Warehouse also utilizes technology to improve the customer shopping experience such as the use of the patented diagnostic system, bedMATCH, which recommends the mattresses best suited for each individual’s support needs.

With current retail operations in the state, Mattress Warehouse’s Lexington County facility will serve as the company’s first distribution center in South Carolina. Located at 803 Industrial Park in West Columbia, the new facility will support existing and future retail locations in the region.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2024.