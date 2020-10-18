Students from Orangeburg Co attending school

John de la Howe will be the first residential, all-agriculture high school in the nation. The red brick residential halls, scattered around the picturesque campus, were built in the 1930s. They’ve recently been completely renovated and alumni helped decorate the buildings in preparation for incoming students.

Tim Keown, president of John de la Howe, is excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind learning experience.

“As a former agricultural education teacher and ag ed state staff member, I have visited at least seventy different programs across South Carolina. During that time, I was amazed at the power of agricultural education and the positive influence that ag teachers have on so many young lives,” said Keown. “So, when the mention of a Governor’s School for Agriculture became a hot topic among the ag ed circle, I became more and more interested in the idea.”

Later, Keown was approached by new leadership at the school. “Dr. Sharon Wall asked me to come visit the John de la Howe campus to talk about opportunities that could be held there. After touring, I was floored with this beautiful piece of property. This is a dream outdoor laboratory for students who wishes to focus their studies on agriculture, forestry, and environmental and natural resources.”