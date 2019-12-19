COLUMBIA – Jemison Metals, a leading supplier of carbon flat-rolled products, announced Thursday plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The more than $14 million investment is expected to create 57 new jobs.
Since establishing operations in Sumter in February 2001, Jemison Metals has focused on vertical integration to allow for more control over its supply chain. This expansion will include a new product line that will increase service capabilities to provide additional downstream manufacturing and fabrication for the company’s customers and end users.
Jemison Metals’ existing operations are located at 1255 Northgate Drive in the Live Oak Industrial Park in Sumter and the new product line will occupy 70,000 square feet of a building located at 2630 Highway 15 South, in the same industrial park.
The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Jemison Metals team can apply directly at 1255 Northgate Drive in Sumter.
Pierburg expanding in Greenville
COLUMBIA -- Pierburg US, LLC, a manufacturer of components for air supply and emission control, announced plans to expand its existing operations in Greenville County. The $27 million investment will create 95 new jobs.
Mattress company expanding
GAFFNEY (AP) — A mattress manufacturing company announced plans on Tuesday to invest more than $8 million into a South Carolina town and create 60 new jobs there.
Palmetto Pedic will renovate a former furniture store building in Gaffney, in part funded by a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure grant approved by the state’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development, The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported. The Department of Commerce said the company’s operations there will serve an increased demand in the mattress industry.
Palmetto Pedic will manufacture memory foam, hybrid foam and coil mattresses, as well as bed pillows and mattress toppers, the company has said.
The company’s operations are expected to be online in January 2020.
