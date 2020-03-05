Prisma, LifePoint to acquire Providence Health in Columbia

Prisma Health–Midlands operates under the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) in 1997. On February 28, 2020, DHEC updated the COPA Agreement Conditions to address the addition of the Providence Health and KershawHealth assets.

“Ensuring that we maintain access to healthcare in South Carolina’s rural communities has been a priority of my administration, but we’ve always known that the private sector would be our most important partners in reaching that goal,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This proposed acquisition would provide new opportunities to enhance clinical quality and improve access to affordable care for patients in the Midlands and beyond, but it also shows that Prisma Health is committed to the communities it serves, and for that, we should all be grateful.”

“Joining Prisma Health offers exciting opportunities for everyone at KershawHealth and Providence as well as the communities we serve,” said Terry Gunn, FACHE, Market Chief Executive Officer for KershawHealth and Providence Health. “Being part of a regional system allows us to offer our patients access to a wider array of services and explore new ways to improve the health and well-being of people of all ages.”