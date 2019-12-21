Continuing a decades-old tradition, The T&D will have a combined Dec. 25-26 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 26.
The combined edition for Dec. 25-26, which is delivered in time for Christmas Day reading, will feature a double dose of our regular columns and comics, two entertainment pages, the Christmas Greetings special section, a Christmas storybook and Santa's Secrets. We'll also name the T&D All-Area Football Team.
While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world. This year, on the morning of Dec. 26, all print members will be able to see special T&D pages in the e-edition format at www.TheTandD.com. You'll get key news and advertising and find the special product a bonus while you continue to enjoy the combined Dec. 25-26 printed newspaper.
As a print member, you already have access to the e-edition. If you've never used it, now's the time. Go to www.TheTandD.com and click on "sign in" to set up a user name and password. From there, you just click on e-edition and enjoy.
Meanwhile, on Christmas Day at www.TheTandD.com, members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25.
Then on Dec. 26 itself in the newsroom, things return to normal. While you’re still enjoying the combined print edition, TheTandD.com is on the move with new content, and breaking news and alerts all day as the work on the Dec. 27 print edition is also underway. On the morning of Dec. 27, you’ll find the printed newspaper in your box the same as 364 other days a year.
Merry Christmas!
