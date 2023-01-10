Specialty Crop Block grant applications now available

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. The program is committed to strengthening the market for specialty crops, which are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture (including honey), and nursery crops (including floriculture).

Applicants should propose projects that provide one or more of the following benefits:

Enhanced food safety

Improved capacity of all entities in the specialty crop distribution chain to comply with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act

Investment in specialty crop research, including research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes

Development of new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops

Enhanced pest and disease control

Increased child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops

Increased efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems

Enhanced sustainability

Proposed projects must fall within the criteria as described in the application.

Applications for the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) are available at agriculture.sc.gov/grants and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023. Applications must be submitted by email to bjeffcoat@scda.sc.gov.

SCDA will host a virtual information session with an opportunity for questions on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The Zoom link for this session can be found by visiting agriculture.sc.gov/grants and clicking on the Specialty Crop Block Grant page.

For more information, contact Brittany Jeffcoat at 803-939-5756 or bjeffcoat@scda.sc.gov.