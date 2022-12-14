South Carolina installs electric vehicle chargers at state parks

PROSPERITY -- Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette unveiled a new program that will install electric vehicle chargers powered by 100% renewable energy at state parks across South Carolina. The program, supported by the electric vehicle maker and automotive technology company Rivian through its community charging initiative and the South Carolina Energy Office, comes about two months after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order calling for an expansion of EV infrastructure.

“State Parks are some of the busiest destinations in our state and are located along high-use corridors,” Lt. Gov. Evette said. “It just makes sense to serve a growing market of electric vehicle users by making sure charging stations are accessible to them.”

Rivian has already installed two of its Waypoints chargers at Dreher Island last month. In addition to Dreher Island, Rivian’s Level 2 EV Waypoints chargers are available at Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach state parks, and are planned for Charles Towne Landing and Devils Fork. Following these locations, Rivian is planning to install chargers at more than two dozen other state parks starting in 2023.

“Providing a solution to the gaps in our EV charging infrastructure has always been a key driver behind our Waypoints network and has become increasingly important as this network has expanded across the U.S.,” said James Chen, Vice President of Public Policy at Rivian. “Electrifying South Carolina’s state parks presents a meaningful step toward this effort and our goal of simplifying EV charging for all EV drivers.”

Rivian’s Waypoints chargers can add up to 25 miles of range for each hour they are plugged in to Rivian’s R1T and R1S, making them ideal for EV-driving park patrons visiting for the day or camping overnight. This collaborative effort extends the electric charging infrastructure grid to new areas for EV drivers to explore. Since the Waypoints are open-network, the chargers will improve recreational access for all EV drivers, not just Rivian owners. In addition, the Waypoints chargers are powered by 100% renewable resources such as solar and wind.

“This is an excellent example of valuable partnerships in which the Energy Office of ORS and Palmetto Clean Fuels have the pleasure of participating in our mission to promote clean transportation in South Carolina,” said Sara Bazemore, Director of the SC Energy Office.

At Dreher Island, the chargers are located near picnic shelters #3 and #4. “We are grateful to Rivian and the State Energy Office for bringing these charging stations to state parks,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “The program helps us meet our mission of stewardship over the resources entrusted to us and service to the park visitor.”