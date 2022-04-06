SolarGen investing $150M in Clarendon

COLUMBIA -- SolarGen of South Carolina, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMDAJ Holdings LLC, announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing $150 million into the solar energy operation.

SolarGen of South Carolina is a clean energy development company focused on creating lower-cost, solar-electric generating facilities for the South Carolina community.

Located in Alcolu, SolarGen of South Carolina is constructing a 125-megawatt solar farm that will span approximately 500 acres.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Clarendon County and South Carolina Department of Commerce’s professional, prompt and business 'can-do' attitude – combined with their understanding of the important role of sustainable, clean energy to its growing economic base – made selecting this Clarendon County site for our next project a perfunctory, easy decision. We are very pleased to be part of this team to help grow the South Carolina economic base,” SolarGen of South Carolina President Carmine Iadarola said.

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive. This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

