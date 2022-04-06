 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

SolarGen investing $150M in Clarendon

  • 0
LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

COLUMBIA -- SolarGen of South Carolina, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMDAJ Holdings LLC, announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing $150 million into the solar energy operation.

SolarGen of South Carolina is a clean energy development company focused on creating lower-cost, solar-electric generating facilities for the South Carolina community.

Located in Alcolu, SolarGen of South Carolina is constructing a 125-megawatt solar farm that will span approximately 500 acres.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

“Clarendon County and South Carolina Department of Commerce’s professional, prompt and business 'can-do' attitude – combined with their understanding of the important role of sustainable, clean energy to its growing economic base – made selecting this Clarendon County site for our next project a perfunctory, easy decision. We are very pleased to be part of this team to help grow the South Carolina economic base,” SolarGen of South Carolina President Carmine Iadarola said.

People are also reading…

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive. This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9 percent stake in the social media platform.

Charleston expansion means 131 jobs

Charleston expansion means 131 jobs

COLUMBIA – Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County…

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News