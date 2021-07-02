Settlement would mean Dominion rate hike

• DESC also agreed to keep its fixed monthly charge under $10. The current fee is $9, and the settlement fee is $9.50. Any other increase will depend on how much electricity a customer uses. Keeping fixed costs low helps customers manage their bills and encourages energy conservation efforts.

If approved by the Commission, the settlement would result in a net annual revenue increase of approximately $35.6 million (approximately $61.6 million net of accelerated return of excess deferred income taxes) based on a 9.5% return on equity, 51.62% equity capitalization and rate base of $5.75 billion. The company had requested a revenue increase of $178 million and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company agreed not to file another general rate case for two years, absent unforeseen circumstances.

"Our members, in remarkable numbers, testified in January to the Public Service Commission about their concerns regarding rates,” said Teresa Arnold, AARP SC state director. “All parties listened, and we went to work on their behalf to reach this settlement agreement in their best interest. Now, we are elated to tell our members that at the end of a six-month pause initiated by the ORS, after thoughtful negotiations with Dominion, the average household will only pay $1.81 more a month.”