Settlement funds to purchase buses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster was joined Tuesday by S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and S.C. Department of Insurance (SCDOI) Director Ray Farmer to announce that the second round of funding from the state’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust will be invested in 235 new, propane fueled buses to update the state’s aging school bus fleet.

The funds will also purchase three electric transit buses to be used in Charleston and Florence. Representatives from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority, which will receive funding for electric transit buses, were also in attendance.

“Today marks an important day for our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”