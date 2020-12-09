SETi expanding operations in Richland County, to create 40 new jobs

COLUMBIA – Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi), a global leading supplier of ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV LEDs), today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The $55 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

“We are excited to celebrate the successes, innovations and developments that have afforded us an opportunity to expand our operations in Columbia, South Carolina," said SETi CEO Chae Kim. "SETi would not be a world leader in the UV LED industry without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to expanding our talented team and are very optimistic about our future in South Carolina.”

Founded in 1999, SETi manufactures and sells UV LED products for applications in curing, sterilization, sensors, biomedical devices and home appliances. Over the last 20 years, SETi’s technology has evolved through continuous investment in the development of UV LEDs in the 200 nanometer (nm) to 400 nm range. Currently, the company’s UV LED products are being incorporated into HVAC units to disinfect the air and reduce allergens. The technology has been adopted by the company RGF in the United States and other HVAC manufacturers around the world. Through this application and others, SETi aims to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.