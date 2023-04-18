COLUMBIA – Scout Boats, a leading luxury boat manufacturer, today announced plans to expand its Dorchester County operations with a new, $10 million investment. The investment will expand and renovate the company’s corporate headquarters and will facilitate the production of the new 67 LX series yacht, one of the largest outboard-powered sportfishing yachts to be built in the world.

“This announcement by Scout Boats is another win for Dorchester County," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "South Carolina’s boat manufacturing industry continues to thrive because of our world-class workforce. Congratulations to Scout Boats on its $10 million investment that will provide our people even more opportunities in Dorchester County.”

Scout Boats, one of the top boatbuilders in South Carolina, designs and manufactures world-class, luxury models ranging currently from 17 feet to 53 feet, each packed with timeless innovations, technology and trendsetting features. The company’s portfolio includes custom, state-of-the-art sportfishing center and dual consoles, and inshore and bay boat models.

Scout Boats plans to enlarge its 36-acre campus by expanding and renovating its corporate headquarters located at 130 Spaniel Lane in Summerville. Scout Boats will build a new 35,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to build component parts for its yacht division and support its new product line for the 67 LX series, a 67-foot model that debuted at this year’s Miami International Boat Show in February.

Renovations are expected to be complete by spring 2024, and operations are expected to be online by summer 2024.