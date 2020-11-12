 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Cruz Nutritionals selects Sumter County for expansion
0 comments
editor's pick

Santa Cruz Nutritionals selects Sumter County for expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Cruz Nutritionals logo

COLUMBIA – Santa Cruz Nutritionals, a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Healthcare, announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The $84 million investment will create 164 new jobs.

Established in 1968, SCN is a leading manufacturer of enhanced confectionery delivery systems. The company uses research and science to develop gummy vitamins such as calcium, fiber and other supplements for the functional food and nutraceutical markets. Additionally, the company produces a wide range of products for a number of branded industrial and retail partners.

“We are excited to partner with the state of South Carolina, Sumter County and Sumter Economic Development in building and creating the world-class standard for Vitamin, Mineral, Supplement (VMS) gummy manufacturing facilities, said Santa Cruz Healthcare CEO Carlyn Solomon. "This investment serves to grow our capacity to deliver enjoyable health and wellness nutritional supplements. More importantly, it serves our broader mission to holistically improve lives through the innovative products we produce and the growth opportunities they present both for our partners and local community.”

Located at 2720 Southgate Drive in Sumter, SCN’s expansion includes a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

“Congratulations to SCN for making the commitment to better serve its customers by expanding its operations in Sumter County and creating 164 new jobs for South Carolinians," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "I look forward to watching this company continue to flourish for many years to come.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2024.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smart Change: Personal Finance

Lowering Your Winter Heating Costs

MoneyTips

Is this winter putting a hurt on your heating bill? The chill could be blowing a hole in your heating budget, for the colder it gets, the costlier it is to heat your home. The good news is that you can lessen the financial impact of cold weather by making a number of relatively simple changes.

Believe it or not, Friday, January 10, is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. In the heated holiday spirit, here are some small suggestions that can result in big savings:

  • Turn Down Your Thermostat – The simplest thing you can do, if you can tolerate a lower temperature.

  • Install Smart Thermostats – Thermostat technology has improved significantly. Many new models are programmable and easy to install. You can set a program to turn the temperature down when you're at work and turn it up for your return. There's no point in heating a house when no one's home, as long as the pipes aren’t at risk of freezing. Some

What To Do When You Can't Pay Utility Bills

Lower Bills Through BillFixers

5 Ways To Save Money On Your Cell Phone Bill

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News