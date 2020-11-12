Santa Cruz Nutritionals selects Sumter County for expansion

COLUMBIA – Santa Cruz Nutritionals, a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Healthcare, announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The $84 million investment will create 164 new jobs.
Established in 1968, SCN is a leading manufacturer of enhanced confectionery delivery systems. The company uses research and science to develop gummy vitamins such as calcium, fiber and other supplements for the functional food and nutraceutical markets. Additionally, the company produces a wide range of products for a number of branded industrial and retail partners.
“We are excited to partner with the state of South Carolina, Sumter County and Sumter Economic Development in building and creating the world-class standard for Vitamin, Mineral, Supplement (VMS) gummy manufacturing facilities, said Santa Cruz Healthcare CEO Carlyn Solomon. "This investment serves to grow our capacity to deliver enjoyable health and wellness nutritional supplements. More importantly, it serves our broader mission to holistically improve lives through the innovative products we produce and the growth opportunities they present both for our partners and local community.”
Located at 2720 Southgate Drive in Sumter, SCN’s expansion includes a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.
“Congratulations to SCN for making the commitment to better serve its customers by expanding its operations in Sumter County and creating 164 new jobs for South Carolinians," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "I look forward to watching this company continue to flourish for many years to come.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2024.
