S.C. Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Aug. 7

Computers, clothes, and school supplies are among a variety of items customers can purchase free of Sales Tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday from Aug. 7-9, 2020.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Sales Tax Holiday.

"In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. "Don't forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website."

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

