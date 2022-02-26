 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S.C. export sales topped $29.7 billion in 2021

South Carolina Department of Commerce

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Commerce and the SC Ports Authority announced that the state's 2021 export sales totaled $29.7 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The state remains the top exporter of tires and completed passenger motor vehicles.

“International trade plays an incredibly important role in sustained economic prosperity, and South Carolina consistently demonstrates our ability to move products around the world,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “As industries transform, we are poised to prioritize our support – promoting resources to best equip companies in maximizing their reach overseas.”

