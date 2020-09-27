S.C. Black women farmers target agricultural disparities

The program gives prospective farmers access to a half-acre plot for three years, along with various equipment, and is intended to include educational components.

"We try to find someone interested in becoming a small farmer and has the passion and drive," he explained. "(We) basically give them the building blocks."

FarmaSis joined two other groups utilizing plots, of which there are eight, with a fourth occupant soon to follow.

Clemons' effort stands out from the others — a commercially focused produce seller and a flower seller — with its demographic focus and educational aspect, Bishop posited. That's a good thing, given the way home gardening is taking on increased prominence with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think they're in the right direction of taking a lot of stuff that they learn back to their communities where they live in," he said. "I think it's a great thing they were able to get their feet in the ground before a lot of this took place so they kind of have a jumpstart on how to do things."

Of course, FarmaSis' overarching goals would be prescient in Columbia regardless of coronavirus, as several areas with predominantly minority populations are what many would call food deserts, as they continue to struggle with access to fresh and healthy food.