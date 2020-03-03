Renegotiation idea roils Santee Cooper sale

Lucas thanks the Department of Administration for spending months going over the bids. but said since the agency wasn't authorized to actually sell Santee Cooper, it couldn't get the best deal.

"The House cannot accept the NextEra bid in its current form. NextEra needs to show that if the General Assembly is willing to risk selling a state asset like Santee Cooper, NextEra is willing to accept the downside of owning it," the Republican from Hartsville wrote.

Later, in an interview with The Associated Press, Lucas said he felt he needed to get the House's position out quickly and forcefully. He said it looked like the process was bogging down and he was perplexed that some senators weren't willing to flex their legislative muscles on this issue.

"This would be the first time in the history of South Carolina that the Senate has admitted that there is a limit on their legislative authority," Lucas said.

NextEra CEO Jim Robo has said in earlier testimony that this bid isn't the utility's final offer and they were willing to talk if someone was willing to negotiate.