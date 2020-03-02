Record-setting auction spotlights the value of cattle genetics

CLEMSON — It’s hard to put a price tag on the value of top-quality genes in the beef cattle business, but a $22,000 yearling bull makes a pretty good statement.

That was the record price drawn for a bull auctioned at the Clemson University Bull Test auction Feb. 1, the culmination of a months-long evaluation of how efficiently dozens of bulls from across the Southeast gained weight.

“Feed is the single largest expense a cattle producer has, so maximizing a herd’s genetic ability to convert feed into meat is a clear advantage,” said Steve Meadows, who directs Clemson University annual bull test and auction.

“Identifying those genetic characteristics is the whole purpose of a bull test and we’ve seen bull performance improve dramatically over the 44 years we’ve done this,” Meadows said. “This is the highest sale price we’ve ever had at either of our annual bull tests — both at the Simpson Research and Education Center at Clemson and at our Edisto REC near Blackville. It speaks a lot about the level of quality that cattlemen from South Carolina and our neighboring states are breeding into the cattle in our region.”