Ray-Mont Logistics establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – Ray-Mont Logistics, a fully integrated logistics company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The more than $16 million investment will create 85 new jobs.

Established in 1992 in Montreal, Canada, Ray-Mont Logistics serves as a one-stop shop for a variety of logistical needs and enhances the customer experience on a global scale.

Located at 1000 Remount Road in North Charleston, Ray-Mont Logistics’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity and logistical capabilities to better serve its clients.

The new facility is expected to be completed by spring 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Ray-Mont Logistics team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

