Pump prices continue decrease across Carolinas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second straight week both North and South Carolina are among the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets with pump prices continuing to push cheaper.

“This is usually the time of year when gas prices are on the rise as demand is typically high due to summer travel,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “With demand drastically down this season and many schools planning for virtual learning across the Carolinas, gas prices could decline even more in the weeks ahead.”

On the week, North Carolina’s $1.94 average saw a decrease of two cents – this is 11 cents cheaper than a month ago and 55 cents cheaper than a year ago. South Carolina’s average also decreased by two cents, currently sitting at $1.88 – this is six cents cheaper than a month ago and 44 cents cheaper than a year ago.