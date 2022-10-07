Phenom Yachts to invest $12M, create 149 jobs in Dorchester County

“Now more than ever, families are looking for a boat that combines both luxury and performance with what they love to do on the water," said Phenom Yachts Chief Executive Officer and President Tommy Hancock. "This need in the boating industry turned into a vision, which became the Phenom Yachts brand. We set out to design a center console like nothing else that has ever been created matched to an elevated customer journey experience. The support from South Carolina and Dorchester County is what has allowed us to bring our vision to life."