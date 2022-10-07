Phenom Yachts to invest $12M, create 149 jobs in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA – Phenom Yachts, LLC (Phenom Yachts), a subsidiary of family-owned and South Carolina-based Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc., today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $12million investment will create 149 new jobs.
“Now more than ever, families are looking for a boat that combines both luxury and performance with what they love to do on the water," said Phenom Yachts Chief Executive Officer and President Tommy Hancock. "This need in the boating industry turned into a vision, which became the Phenom Yachts brand. We set out to design a center console like nothing else that has ever been created matched to an elevated customer journey experience. The support from South Carolina and Dorchester County is what has allowed us to bring our vision to life."
Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts. Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout. The ultimate goal is to design products that change lives and spark lifelong memories.
Located at 113 Sportsman Way in Summerville, Phenom Yachts’ Dorchester County operation will manufacture the company’s premium sport yachts.
Operations are expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Phenom Yachts team should email resumes to the company.