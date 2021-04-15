 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palmetto Yacht Management establishing operations in Clarendon County
0 comments
alert

Palmetto Yacht Management establishing operations in Clarendon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Palmetto Yacht Management, a marine transport company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The more than $3.7 million investment will create 211 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2007, Palmetto Yacht Management specializes in luxury and oversized marine transport along the East Coast. Additionally, the company offers secure storage service for personal boats.

Located at 20th Century Drive in Manning, Palmetto Yacht Management’s facility will serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new operations will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The facility is expected to be completed by May 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Yacht Management team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the project.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 13-Month Low, Retail Sales Surge

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Investment

How Do Fractional Shares Work?

More and more often, big name stocks come with big price tags. As of August 2020, one share of Google parent, Alphabet, Inc., was priced at more than $1,500—while one share of Amazon.com, Inc. was above $3,000. Thankfully, fractional shares let you buy the priciest stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) for as little as […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News