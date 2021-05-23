PABC makes contributions for future of agribusiness

COLUMBIA — The Palmetto AgriBusiness Council announced contributions to eight different agribusiness educational and leadership programs that promote agriculture and forestry in South Carolina.

As part of PABC’s commitment to sustain the economic viability of South Carolina’s largest industry – agribusiness, which contributes $46.2 billion to the state’s economy and provides 246,000 jobs -- programs were selected that focus on education and leadership development for those individuals who are the future of the industry.

“Agriculture is a constantly changing industry,” said Harry Ott, chairman of the PABC board and president and CEO of S.C. Farm Bureau. “It is important that those of us who are currently in this industry support and cultivate the next generation of agricultural leaders who will continue to feed, clothe and shelter this country and the world.”

The following entities were recipients of the awards: