Oldcastle APG means 100 jobs in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA – Oldcastle APG, a leading global manufacturer of outdoor living and building materials, on Thursday announced plans to establish operations in Fairfield County. The more than $25 million investment will create approximately 100 new jobs.

Located at 355 Commerce Boulevard in Ridgeway, Oldcastle APG's new, state-of-the-art facility will be the company's fifth South Carolina location. The Fairfield County operations will increase the company's hardscapes production capabilities in the Carolinas, an area of increasing customer demand and significant investment for Oldcastle APG. The facility will produce the Belgard hardscapes product line, as well as service a variety of professional and retail customers.

As an industry-leading manufacturer of outdoor living and building materials, Oldcastle APG maintains strong market positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry-mixes, lawn and garden and composite decking. The company's brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Sakrete concrete mixes, Amerimix mortars and MoistureShield composite decking, among numerous others.

The new facility is expected to be completed by September 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Oldcastle APG team should visit https://www.oldcastleapg.com/careers.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

