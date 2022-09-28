Nucor bringing $425M investment to Berkley County

COLUMBIA — Nucor Corporation, a leading steel and steel products manufacturer in North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $425 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

“We would like to thank the state of South Carolina, Berkeley County and Santee Cooper for their support on this project," said Nucor Steel Berkeley Vice President and General Manager Mike Lee. "We are excited to further expand the capabilities of Nucor Steel Berkeley to better serve our customers.”

With a history dating back to 1905, Nucor Corporation manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, precision castings and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with several others.

Located at 1455 Old Hagan Ave. in Huger, Nucor Corporation’s latest expansion at the Berkeley facility will include the addition of a galvanizing line that will expand the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products.

The expansion is expected to be complete in mid-2025.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs of site preparation.