New Wire Marine building in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA – New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, today announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $1.8 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years.

"This expansion is an exciting next step in our journey to dominate our industry, said -New Wire Marine President Eric Steele. "It will allow us to increase capacity, build even better dash panels and hire more incredible people right here in Dorchester County, S.C. I can't wait to see what the next few years bring!"

Founded in 2010, New Wire Marine delivers American-made, professional-grade marine products, offering an assortment of custom-made marine switch panels, electrical distribution panels, gauge and meter panels, and other marine-grade electrical necessities. The company provides engineered, customizable and affordable products to customers worldwide.

Located at Dorchester Industrial Park in North Charleston, New Wire Marine is adding an 8,000-square-foot warehouse at its site to accommodate company growth and production. The expansion will more than double the current production floor size, allowing for more computer numerical control (CNC) machinery and increased production capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in January 2023.