 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

New Wire Marine building in Dorchester County

  • 0

COLUMBIA – New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, today announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $1.8 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years.

"This expansion is an exciting next step in our journey to dominate our industry, said -New Wire Marine President Eric Steele. "It will allow us to increase capacity, build even better dash panels and hire more incredible people right here in Dorchester County, S.C. I can't wait to see what the next few years bring!"

Founded in 2010, New Wire Marine delivers American-made, professional-grade marine products, offering an assortment of custom-made marine switch panels, electrical distribution panels, gauge and meter panels, and other marine-grade electrical necessities. The company provides engineered, customizable and affordable products to customers worldwide.

People are also reading…

Located at Dorchester Industrial Park in North Charleston, New Wire Marine is adding an 8,000-square-foot warehouse at its site to accommodate company growth and production. The expansion will more than double the current production floor size, allowing for more computer numerical control (CNC) machinery and increased production capacity.

The expansion is expected to be complete in January 2023. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stocks tumble to new 2022 low, enter bear market territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News